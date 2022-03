JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced sandbags will be available for neighbors on Wednesday, March 30, ahead of possible severe weather.

The sandbags can be picked up until 4:00 p.m. at the Maintenance Supply building at 4225-B Michael Avalon Street. If neighbors need further assistance, they can contact 601-960-2395 or 601-960-1750.

The City and Department of Public Works will continue to monitor the weather, and work crews will be on standby to provide necessary response efforts.