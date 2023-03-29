SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Different organizations are coming together to support and help the people of Rolling Fork in its time of need.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) opened its Portable Loan Outreach Center in Sharkey County to help those impacted by severe storms. SBA officials said people can come in person and apply for a low interest disaster loan for damages caused by tornadoes.

The organization will be open Monday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at South Delta High School.

SBA officials said they are planning on being there for the community of Rolling Fork every step of the way.

Applications are available in both English and Spanish.