PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) continues to assess the damage in multiple counties affected by the March 24 tornadoes and severe weather.

At the time of this release, the National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed seven tornadoes touched down in Mississippi.

One EF-4 tornado (Rolling Fork/Silver City tornado)

Two EF-3 tornadoes (Carroll/Montgomery County tornado and Monroe County tornado)

Four EF-1 tornadoes impacted the state.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties can now register for FEMA Individual Assistance by going online to disasterassistance.gov or calling 800-621-FEMA (3362).

Residents in those counties are also eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Attala, Chickasaw, Clay, Grenada, Holmes, Issaquena, Itawamba, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Sunflower, Washington and Yazoo in Mississippi; and Lamar and Marion in Alabama.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration #17836.

The following damage reports are preliminary and may change through the assessment process. These counties report some damage to homes ranging from affected to destroyed.

County Residential Homes Carroll 24 homes Humphreys 55 homes Monroe 1,476 homes Montgomery 49 homes Grenada 1 home Prentiss 1 home Panola 33 homes Sharkey 255 homes

“We’re currently seeing approximately 7,300 power outages remaining. We still have far more work to do to ensure that power is reengaged across the state, but progress has been made from the over 24,000 outages that we saw yesterday morning,” said Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.)

MEMA is encouraging residents who can to report their damage using MEMA’s Self-Report Tool.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the implementation of federal disaster relief for the state of Mississippi.

Effective immediately, HUD is:

Providing a 90-day moratorium on foreclosures of mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) as well as foreclosures of mortgages to Native American borrowers guaranteed under the Section 184 Indian Home Loan Guarantee program. There is also a 90-day extension granted automatically for Home Equity Conversion Mortgages.

The moratorium and extension are effective as of the President’s disaster declaration date.

Homeowners affected by the disaster should contact their mortgage or loan servicer immediately for assistance. Conventional mortgage holders may also be eligible for additional relief through their mortgage holder. Call the FHA Resource Center at 1-800-304-9320 for additional information. To learn more about disaster relief options for FHA homeowners visit the FHA Disaster Relief site.

Insurance Coverage for Tornado Damage

Damage caused by tornadoes is covered under standard homeowners and business insurance policies, as well as the optional comprehensive portion of an auto insurance policy.

“Let your insurance company know the extent of the damage,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “After tornadoes and other disasters, insurance companies will reach out to those with the worst losses first. If you are not staying on the property, make sure your insurance representative knows where and how to contact you.”

Follow these steps when filing a claim:

Prepare to file an insurance claim by gathering all relevant policy numbers.

File your claim as soon as possible. Your policy may require that you make the notification within a certain time period.

Be aware, if a widespread disaster has occurred, the company may set up special procedures.

Be sure you cooperate fully with the insurance company. Ask what documents, forms and data you will need to file a claim. Keep a record of all conversations with insurance companies, creditors or relief agencies.

If your home is damaged to the extent that you can’t live there, ask your insurance company if you have coverage for additional living expenses.

Take photographs/video of the damage. Inventory your home for damaged or lost items before your adjustor arrives. This will speed up your claim process.

Make the repairs necessary to prevent further damage to your property (cover broken windows, leaking roofs and damaged walls).

Don’t have permanent repairs made until your insurance company has inspected the property and you have reached an agreement on the cost of repairs. Be prepared to provide the claims adjuster with records of any improvements you made prior to the damage.

Maintain any damaged personal property for the adjuster to inspect.

Ask the adjuster for an itemized explanation of the claim settlement offer.

Be patient and assist claims adjusters assigned to your case. Small losses may be settled quickly; extensive claims will take longer.

Save all receipts, including those from the temporary repairs covered by your insurance policy.

Shelter Locations:

South Delta Middle School, 86 Middle School Road, Anguilla, MS

The Old Amory National Guard Building: 101 South 9th Street, Amory

Silver City First Baptist, 257 Main Street, Silver City 39166

Clinic Locations open in Rolling Fork:

Complete Care, 25 S 4 th Street, Rolling Fork MS 39159

Street, Rolling Fork MS 39159 Sharkey Issaquena Medical Clinic, 283 Race Street, Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Pain Treatments Center of America and Family Medicine, 29 S 4th Street, Rolling Fork, MS

Free Tetanus Vaccinations Available In Counties Affected by Weekend Tornadoes:

Beginning Tuesday, March 28, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is offering free Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) vaccinations in Monroe and Sharkey counties for responders and residents who were affected by the weekend storms.

Locations:

Monroe County Health Department, 1300 HWY 125 S, Amory, MS

Sharkey-Issaquena County Health Department, 297 Race St., Rolling Fork, MS

The sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and remain open until April 3.

Donations:

Those donating are asked to coordinate with the following locations and contacts before self-deploying donations.

Location Address Point of Contact Hours of Operation Humphrey’s County Emergency Management Agency 106 East Street Silver City, MS Tamekia Jones 662-836-8347 8:00a- 6:00p Crossway Church 1825 Hwy 61 South Vicksburg, MS 39180 TJ Tennison 601-629-7995 8:00a -4:30p Mississippi Fairgrounds 1207 Mississippi Street Jackson, MS 39202 MHP Troop C 601-420-6342 8:00a – 6:30p MHP Patrol Troop K 16741 Highway 67, Biloxi, MS 228-534-8619 9a-3p (March 28 -March 30) MHP Patrol Troop F 1103 Bratton Road, New Albany, MS 662-534-8619 9a-3p (March 28 -March 30) Old Amory Garment 902 Main Street South Amory, MS Patty Parker 662-257-2474 9:00a – 6:30p Amory Regional Museum 801 3rd Street South Amory, MS Wayne Knox 662-315-1849, 662-256-276 9:00a- 6:30p Carroll-County-Old Vaiden High School Gym 504 Mulberry Vaiden, MS 39176 Stella Bell 662-897-0511 10:00a – 4:00p

Needed Items:

Non-perishable food

Sunblock

Baby wipes

Cleaning supplies

Paper products: toilet paper, tissues, plates

Plastic cutlery

Storage Bins

Gatorade

Sports drinks

Hygiene products

Women’s hygiene products

Do NOT need clothing donations

Monetary Donations can be made to the American Red Cross or Salvation Army.

Water Delivery Sites:

Carroll County Emergency Operations Center, 20480 MS HWY 35, McCarley, MS 38943

Montgomery County: Winona Coliseum, 200 Recreational Drive, Winona, MS

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) will open all WIN Job locations from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, to assist residents with filing claims and other appropriate information. A dedicated phone line is being created to assist those who do not have access to a computer or other smart device.

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is in contact with the six school districts affected by the tornadoes.

South Delta School District (Sharkey County)

Buildings: The district superintendent reported on 3/26/23 that school buildings were not destroyed but sustained roof damage

Schools are closed until further notice

Amory School District (Monroe County)

Schools closed at least through 3/31/23

Carroll County School District

Schools closed at least through 3/28/23

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who have lost food due to a disaster must request a replacement at their local Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) office within ten days of the disaster. Households can submit the replacement request using mail, email, or by using the upload feature on the MDHS website. ( www.mdhs.ms.gov ).

The Department of Mental Health reports that the Region 6 Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) is responding to the community to bring supplies and meet mental health needs. Those specialists are available to provide services in the community for anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The DMH Helpline is also available for information and referral services and can be reached at 1-877-210-8513.