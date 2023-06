JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A severe thunderstorm capable of producing destructive winds moved through Central Mississippi on Friday, June 16.

Entergy Mississippi reported more than 61,000 customers were without power Friday morning.

Here are some of the most affected counties:

Attala – 2,270

Copiah – 4,210

Hinds – 26,875

Holmes – 2,263

Madison – 8,032

Rankin – 2,830

Warren – 9,618

