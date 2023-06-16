VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg was hit hard by Friday morning’s severe storms.

From restaurants to neighborhoods, three limbs and powerlines were down across many areas of the River City.

Neighbors said when they woke up by the sound of sirens, they knew the storm was going to be rough.

“The lightning, the wind, everything to start hitting the trailer, and it didn’t sound like just regular straight line wind,” said one neighbor. “So, we’ve been out ever since without power ever since.”

One of the worst hit areas was Redbone Road. Neighbors said they heard a loud boom around 5:00 a.m. When they came outside, they noticed their entire street was blocked off.

“We heard a big grayish flash of light, and trees just fell over and took out all my wires in the back yard and knocked down a transformer over there,” said one neighbor.

Families said they hope power will be restored soon. Entergy Mississippi reported more than 8,800 outages in Warren County on Friday.