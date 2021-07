WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A severe storm knocked down trees in Warren County on Monday.

A Warren County firefighter and his family were asleep when trees damaged their home. They were not injured during the storm. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for repairs.

There have been no other injuries reported in Warren County.

Crews have been working throughout the morning to cleanup the debris.

The City of Vicksburg received 1.5 inches of rainfall in three hours Monday morning.