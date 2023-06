JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms caused damage throughout the Jackson-metro area on Saturday, June 10.

According to Entergy Mississippi, more than 22,400 customers were without power as of 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Entergy reported more than 11,000 outages in Madison County and more than 5,800 outages in Hinds County.

The damage in the metro area included a fallen tree on a home, downed powerlines and downed limbs.