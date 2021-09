ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A severe storm caused damage in Attala County Wednesday night.

According to storm reports, the roof of the Strand Theatre was damaged, as well as the roof of the Star-Herald Building.

A radio station tower fell on the Boswell Media building. Leaders with the station said no one was injured during the incident.

Neighbors in the Jackson-metro area also saw lightning, strong winds and rain.