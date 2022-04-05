HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Several streets were forced to close in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, April 5 due to flash flooding from the severe storms.

One of the areas that was affected was Gordon’s Creek by Forrest General Hospital. At least two to four inches of rain fell in the area.

Hattiesburg police reported multiple streets were flooded throughout the city Tuesday morning. The roads include Highway 49 at Village Lane, Bay Street, 7th Avenue, 25th Avenue, McCleod at Main Street, South 40th at Mamie, the 400 block of N. 39th Avenue and Highway 49 at West PineDo.

The streets reopened to drivers by Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Call Center is open for those citizens needing resources following the severe weather on April 5. The Call Center is open for business starting April 5, 2022 and will close at 5:30 P.M. Friday, April 8, 2022.

If resources are needed call 1-800-445-6362.

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday April 5: Open – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

MEMA encourages neighbors who’ve sustained damage to do the following after a severe weather event: