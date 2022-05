JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As severe storms moved through Mississippi on Wednesday, May 25, power companies reported outages due to the storms.

According to PowerOutage.US, there were more than 7,000 power outages statewide.

A majority of the outages were reported by Entergy Mississippi with more than 3,000 customers without power.

Southern Pine Electric and Southwest Mississippi EPA both reported more than 1,000 outages.

