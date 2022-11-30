LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Lowndes County are cleaning up after Tuesday night’s storms.

Some homes were destroyed. The roofs of some homes along Caledonia Steen Road were gone. The windows of other homes were damaged.

A radar indicated tornado caused trees to fall and scattered debris across the county.

Neighbors who live in Lowndes County said the worst of the storm lasted about three minutes. No serious injuries have been reported.

Officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) said crews will survey the damage.

Those who have been directly impacted by the storms and in need of assistance should call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcross.org/gethelp.