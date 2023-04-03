SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Simpson County are grateful they’re okay after severe weather early Monday morning damaged parts of Mendenhall and Magee.

During the daylight, neighbors could see scattered debris across roadways. Strong winds knocked mobile homes off their bases and peeled the covering off roofs.

A landlord said he received a call early Monday morning about his property sustaining damage. He said he checked on the well-being of his tenants because material things can be replaced.

“It’s just something that we knew we would have to do to get it back. For it to be livable in places like that, it could have been a lot worse. Our hearts are hurt here for what these people had to go through,” said Sammy Welch.

There were no reported injuries, and crews have already started the cleanup process.