YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo was one of many counties in Mississippi hit by a round of severe weather on Wednesday, April 13.

Tornado warnings ended hours ago in Yazoo, but rain and storms still continue through the evening.

The tornado sirens sounded around 5:00 p.m. as the storm rolled in brining in heavy rain, a lot of lightning and high winds.

There was also some flooding on Highway 3 near McGraw Access Road. It has mostly gone down but keep an eye out if you do have to drive that way tonight or early Thursday morning.

Crews are out right now working to restore power after the storm knocked out power for thousands of residents in Yazoo County.