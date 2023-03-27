JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sunday’s severe weather has caused school closures for some metro students on Monday, March 27.

Leaders with Jackson Public Schools (JPS) made the following changes for Monday due to power outages:

Cardozo Middle and Wingfield High will be virtual

Lake Elementary students and staff will report to John Hopkins Elementary

Marshall Elementary students and staff will report to Peeples Middle

Shirley Elementary students and staff will report to Whitten Middle

JPS leaders said students and staff will be transferred from their home school by bus to their alternate locations for the entire school day and returned to their home school at the end of the school day. Buses will be onsite at home schools to receive and transport students to their residences.

In Ridgeland, St. Andrew’s North Campus experienced a complete loss of power. School leaders said class is canceled for grades 5th through 12th. Classes will be held as usual for grades infant to 4th.

Hinds County School District leaders said the Bolton/Edwards elementary and middle schools will also be closed on Monday due to a loss of power.