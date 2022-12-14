JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area.

At least one person was hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the injured person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, there is damage in the town of Anguilla. The storms damaged a mobile home park on Highway 61. There are also reports of powerlines down across the highway.

Rankin County EOC Mike Word confirmed four chicken houses were destroyed on Gaddis Myers Road.

Chicken houses damaged in Rankin County (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff)

There have been reports of fallen trees on Tank Road and West Frontage Road in Terry. Fallen trees and powerlines were also reported on Highway 15 S. at Ed Crowder Road in Jones County.

A tree also fell on the Natchez Trace in Madison County.

Fallen tree on Natchez Trace in Madison County

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office also warned neighbors about flash flooding on Hutchins Landing at Petal Lane.

Flash flooding in Adams County (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Entergy Mississippi reported more than 5,700 power outages in Central Mississippi on Wednesday morning.

If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool.

