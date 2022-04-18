EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – With the recent severe weather in Mississippi, people who are trying to rebuild from the storms are facing setbacks.

In Edwards, homeowners have been working to rebuild since a tornado damaged their homes in March 2022.

Mayor LeKentrick Caston said donations from local organizations have helped to ease the recovery load. However, homeowners said the back-to-back severe storms are hurting the rebuilding process.

“We’re getting the debris out, still have tarps on residents’ houses out here in the neighborhood. We’re trying to come together as one and make sure everyone’s good,” said Caston.

“I’m good here, but my neighbor across the street, he had a pine tree fall on top of his house. I think it punched four holes in four different rooms. They have since moved out. They’ve gutted the house out, got tarp on the roof now to hold the water out until they can get the house repaired,” said Gary Burns, who lives in Edwards.

The mayor said it will take time for Edwards to recover.