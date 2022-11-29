JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With severe weather expected to move through Mississippi on Tuesday, the Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) is making sure that all homeowners understand all necessary weather preparation tips.

Sarah Dillingham, a senior meteorologist at IBHS, said implementing a severe weather plan is a great start.

“You and your families already should have a plan in place to be executed as you don’t want to wait until the alerts go out to think of a plan,” said Dillingham. “You want to make sure that not just you but your home is protected, too.”

Dillingham said your safe place, like a closet, should be cleaned out before you have to go there. She also said you should make sure that all of your windows and doors are shut.

Many Mississippians have already decorated their homes for the holidays. Dillingham said you should store decorations away until the storm passes.

“Take some of this time to bring those inflatables in and stuff those in the garages,” said Dillingham. “These can become hazardous in heavy winds and tornadoes, which you don’t want to deal with.”

Neighbors are encouraged to create a home inventory and keep their insurance company information in reach in case an insurance policy is needed.

