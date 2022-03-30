JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – High winds and heavy rainfall were two major factors that led to debris being scattered throughout Battlefield Park and the community.

A massive oak tree fell destroying a pavilion and park benches. Pieces of metal and wood were also blown through out the park and surrounding communities.

No injuries have been reported so far. District 5 Hinds County Supervisor Bobby McGowan surveyed the damage and plans to seek resources for all those afflicted.

“I’m going to go back and get with the public works director and see what we can do to help the citizens up here because we had the storm come through last week in the north area so we’re stretched out kind of thin about getting work done but we’re going to do what we can to make sure we clean up as fast as we can,” said McGowan.



The supervisor also said there were homes that sustained roof damage from falling trees and wind.

A lot of resources are still being used to clean up damage in the northern part of the county.

Currently, a little over four thousand homes are without power.