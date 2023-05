SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported a Sharkey County resident, who had been hospitalized due to the March 24th tornadoes, died.

According to MEMA, this brings the statewide death toll to 22 for the March 24th tornado outbreak.

Sharkey County was hit by an EF4 tornado in March, which killed a total of 14 people.

“Our thoughts are with the families who’ve lost loved ones and are still recovering,” MEMA officials said in a statement.