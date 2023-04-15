SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Some disaster assistance sites will close early on Saturday, April 15 due to the threat of severe weather.

Sharkey County Emergency Management Agency officials said the following sites will close early on Saturday:

Disaster Recovery Center at 431 West Race Street will close at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and reopen on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Multi-Agency Coordination Center at 19881 Highway 61 South will close at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and reopen on Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

Community Distribution Site at 303 Parkway Avenue will close at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and reopen on Sunda at 8:30 a.m.

Currently, laundry, restroom and shower facilities will operate during normal hours.

Additionally, FEMA officials said the following sites are closed on Saturday:

Monroe County – Rose of Sharon, 520 111th St. Amory, MS 38821

Montgomery County – Montgomery County Coliseum, 200 Recreation Drive, Winona, MS 38967

Panola County – Mississippi State University Extension Center, 245 Eureka St. Suite C, Batesville, MS 38606

Sharkey County – Heritage Manor, 431 West Race St., Rolling Fork, MS 39159

FEMA officials said the centers will reopen on Sunday, April 16 if weather allows.