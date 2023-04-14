ANGUILLA, Miss. (WJTV) – South Delta Middle School in Anguilla welcomed students from the district back to class.

Friday was the first day back after the March 24 tornado caused widespread damage in the area.

As of 7:30 Friday morning, students K-12, parents and staff were able to walk the halls again. The South Delta School District includes the severely damaged town of Rolling Fork in Sharkey County.

A Rolling Fork parent said she’s taking it day by day. She said her home remains without gas, but that classes restarting provides some relief for parents like her.

“It’s a relief. The reason why I say it’s a relief is that it’s a relief off of me having so many things to do daily. Besides the kids being at home, no job, nowhere to go, it’s a relief to get them in school and I get a break,” said Josalyn Mathews, who lives in Rolling Fork.

The organization “Boss Lady Economic Planning,” which partners with Save the Children, brought around 500 bags of care kits that included stuffed animals and blankets to let the students know that they’re not alone while their community rebuilds.