ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Rolling Fork is slowly recovering with the help of local communities.

The need for help is greater than many imagined. The majority of school buses have been destroyed.

Sharkey County continues to rebuild after a devastating storm left homes, businesses and valuables in pieces.

Neighbors in Rolling Fork said the storm has caused them a lot of trauma and are nervous about the next storm.

Volunteers said they haven’t seen anything like this in 30 years.

“We saw it in the news before we got down here. Being here in person, it’s completely different. It’s unreal. I’m a paramedic by trade and I’ve been to a couple of these before and I’ve been around this stuff before. I’ve never seen anything like this in 30 years,” said Byran Baylow, a volunteer.

Other volunteers said they will bring an Easter Bunny and will be handing out Easter baskets this Sunday.

“We’ve had to some Easter baskets and some things that were donated. We’re going to try and go out, hopefully give the kids in the community a little bit sense of normalcy in all of the destruction that we have here,” said Joel Witthers with the Cajun Navy.

Sharkey County’s superintendent said they don’t have an official date to start back at school because a lot of people haven’t returned to the area. They’ve been in negotiation with the Vicksburg School District to see if they can use up to five school buses.

“Kudos to Channel 12 for doing this because one of the things, there’s so much negativity in the world, so many bad things you see in the news everyday. These are the things that I think would be great for folks to be reporting on,” said Baylow.

Sharkey County officials said the majority of the school buses were damaged in the storm and will update the community about school placement in the coming days.