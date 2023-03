A tornado caused damage in Rolling Fork on Friday, March 24.

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced shelters have been opened to help those who have been affected by the tornadoes on Friday, March 24.

The following shelters will be open:

Old Amory National Guard Building

101 S 9th St.

Amory, MS 38821

National Guard Armory

19719 US 61

Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Humphreys County Multipurpose BLDG

417 Silver City Road

Belzoni, MS 39038

These locations are subject to change.