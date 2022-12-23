JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As frigid temperatures are sweeping across the State of Mississippi, local shelters have opened their doors for the homeless and those without heat in their homes.
Stewpot and other similar organizations are helping those who are in need with hot meals and a warm place to stay for the next few days.
Jill Buckley, the executive director of Stewpot, shares that Stewpot received a large crowd on Friday prior to the weather.
“Most people who come in are looking for jackets, coats, gloves, socks and sweatshirts. Anything to layer,” said Buckley.
Buckley shared that a lot of the individuals were unprepared for the weather conditions but they are working diligently to help those in need.
The following shelters are open and can be reached at the numbers listed below:
- Billy Brumfield Men’s Shelter – (601)-948-2864
- Gateway Rescue Mission Shelter – (601)-944-0409
- Opportunity Center Day Shelter – (601)-949-3540
- Salvation Army – (601)-398-0097
- Matt’s House Shelter – (601)-948-2873
- Mississippi Housing Partnership – (601)-969-1895
- Reach Jackson – (601)-272-5041
- Shepards Gym – (601)-510-9019
Call (601)-353-2759 for questions about the shelters or to donate.