JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As frigid temperatures are sweeping across the State of Mississippi, local shelters have opened their doors for the homeless and those without heat in their homes.

Stewpot and other similar organizations are helping those who are in need with hot meals and a warm place to stay for the next few days.

Jill Buckley, the executive director of Stewpot, shares that Stewpot received a large crowd on Friday prior to the weather.

“Most people who come in are looking for jackets, coats, gloves, socks and sweatshirts. Anything to layer,” said Buckley.

Buckley shared that a lot of the individuals were unprepared for the weather conditions but they are working diligently to help those in need.

The following shelters are open and can be reached at the numbers listed below:

Billy Brumfield Men’s Shelter – (601)-948-2864

– (601)-948-2864 Gateway Rescue Mission Shelter – (601)-944-0409

– (601)-944-0409 Opportunity Center Day Shelter – (601)-949-3540

– (601)-949-3540 Salvation Army – (601)-398-0097

– (601)-398-0097 Matt’s House Shelter – (601)-948-2873

– (601)-948-2873 Mississippi Housing Partnership – (601)-969-1895

– (601)-969-1895 Reach Jackson – (601)-272-5041

– (601)-272-5041 Shepards Gym – (601)-510-9019

Call (601)-353-2759 for questions about the shelters or to donate.