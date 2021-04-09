Shelters, safe rooms for April 9-10 severe weather event

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced shelter and safe rooms will open for the April 9-10 severe weather event. The following information has been reported to MEMA:
- Adams County
- 323 Liberty Rd., Natchez, MS 39120 – On Standby
- Copiah County
- Joe L Johnson Safe Room: 1060 Epps Lane, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 – Opens at 4pm
- Issaquena Safe Room
- 132 Court Street, Mayersville, MS
- Lincoln County
- Brookhaven Building – 1100 Industrial Park Road, NE, Brookhaven, MS – Opens at 5pm
- Wilkinson County
- City of Centreville MS Town Hall – 1 Municipal Drive Centreville, MS 39631 – Opens at 7pm
- Centreville Baptist Church – 325 West Main Street Centreville, MS 39631 – Opens at 7pm