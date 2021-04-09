Shelters, safe rooms for April 9-10 severe weather event

Severe Weather
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced shelter and safe rooms will open for the April 9-10 severe weather event. The following information has been reported to MEMA:

  • Adams County
    • 323 Liberty Rd., Natchez, MS 39120 – On Standby
  • Copiah County
    • Joe L Johnson Safe Room: 1060 Epps Lane, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 – Opens at 4pm
  • Issaquena Safe Room
    • 132 Court Street, Mayersville, MS
  • Lincoln County
    • Brookhaven Building – 1100 Industrial Park Road, NE, Brookhaven, MS – Opens at 5pm
  • Wilkinson County
    • City of Centreville MS Town Hall – 1 Municipal Drive Centreville, MS 39631 – Opens at 7pm
    • Centreville Baptist Church – 325 West Main Street Centreville, MS 39631  – Opens at 7pm

