SILVER CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – This has been a tough year for many people in Mississippi whose homes were damaged or destroyed by tornadoes. For one man in Silver City, it was doubly tough.

After the March tornado damaged homes in Silver City, slabs could be seen in most places. A house trailer smashed into the front wall of the home of Kevin Younger.

With the help of insurance and a lot of contributions from across the country, Younger’s home was rebuilt, and he moved back in November.

“My little girl, she was so happy. My whole family. My two sons, my little girl, my brother. We were all happy. You know. Happy with this new house,” he said.

Three weeks later, the unthinkable happened. Younger’s newly refurbished and rebuilt house burned. He said authorities determined the fire was arson.

Younger was looking forward to celebrating Christmas with his children in their new home. Instead, he’s having to start all over as if another tornado hit again.

“It was going to be our first Christmas here at the house celebrating,” he said.

There was no insurance on the home because it was just recently rebuilt. Some of the people who contributed to Younger and others in Silver City are hoping a Christmas miracle can come together for Younger and those who are still homeless after the tornado.