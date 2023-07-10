SILVER CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has resumed operations at the Silver City Post Office at 65 West Street.

The Silver City Post Office was impacted by a tornado in March and had temporarily adjusted operations to address repairs to the facility.

The USPS apologized to its customers for any inconvenience the temporary suspension of operations may have caused.

The Silver City Post Office will be open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Service is not available on the weekend.