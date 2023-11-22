JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households that experienced a power outage of more than six hours due to the November 20 storms can request a replacement of SNAP benefits.

If food purchased with SNAP benefits was destroyed due to a disaster, officials with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said households may receive a replacement of SNAP benefits.

Replacement benefits may be provided in the amount of the loss to the household, but no more than the maximum amount of SNAP benefits issued for the month. To request a replacement of SNAP benefits, households must report the disaster to their local MDHS office within 10 days of the date of the disaster.

The replacement request form may be accessed online. Households may submit the replacement request form by mail, email, or uploading to the MDHS website.

Anyone who needs assistance with the process can contact the Economic Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-948-3050. Households not currently receiving SNAP Benefits may apply for SNAP through their county Department of Human Services Office or online at SNAP – Mississippi Department of Human Services.