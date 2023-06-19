Added SNAP benefits are set to expire for millions of Americans as food prices remain high.(Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said SNAP recipients, who experienced a power outage over six hours due to recent storms, can apply for SNAP replacement benefits.

SNAP recipients can apply for these benefits through the MDHS website or their local county office. These households must submit a Replacement SNAP request to their local MDHS office within 10 days of the power outage date.

Those eligible for benefits can apply for benefits here. The completed form may be submitted by mail, email, or uploaded to the MDHS website using the document upload feature.

For assistance, MDHS recommends those contact the Economic Assistance Customer Service Center at 1-800-948-3050.