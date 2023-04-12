SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Infrastructure assessments, repairs, and widespread community recovery remains underway for Sharkey County after an EF4 tornado hit the county on March 24.

Leaders with the Sharkey County Emergency Management are working with local, state, and federal partners. On Wednesday, they released updated tornado recovery information for the county.

As of Wednesday, April 12, South Delta School District issued a reopening plan. A soft start for all students K-12 will be Friday, April 14 at the South Delta Middle School. For questions, you can contact 662-873-4302.

The Sharkey County Community Distribution Site opened Wednesday, April 12 at South Delta High School. Hours of operation will be from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Officials said volunteers are needed at this location.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) Multi-Agency Coordination Center is open and located at 19881 Highway 61 S., from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Representatives will be on hand to help neighbors obtain a new Social Security Card and administer free tetanus shots.

The following is additional tornado recovery information:

(Courtesy: Sharkey County Emergency Management Agency)

