A picture shows the severe weather damage in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, that happened March 31 through April, 2023. (Courtesy: MEMA)

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) issued a State of Emergency for Pontotoc, DeSoto, Tishomingo, Lee, and Tunica counties as well as other areas of the state affected by the severe storms on March 31 through April 1, 2023.

The storms resulted in the death of one Mississippi resident. Current assessments show that 182 homes, eight businesses, and six farms were damaged during the storms.

“It is heartbreaking to see the destruction caused by this storm,” said Reeves. “My prayers are with the families impacted. I want everyone to know that the state of Mississippi stands ready to support these communities in every way possible as they seek to rebuild and recover.”

The governor directed all state agencies to discharge their emergency responsibilities as deemed necessary and set forth in Mississippi’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.