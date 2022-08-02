CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A storm moved through the City of Canton Tuesday morning and caused flash flooding in the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson issued a Flash Flooding Warning for Madison County until 10:30 a.m.

According to officials, between 2.5 inches and 4.5 inches of rain fell in the city.

The Madison County EOC reported multiple streets flooded in Canton, including Martin Luther King Drive. There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

At least one vehicle had to be pulled from the water.

