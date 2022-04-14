JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A home on Hansford Place in Jackson was crushed by a falling tree from Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak across Central Mississippi.

The tree also crushed two of the family’s cars. The neighborhood was also hit hard by heavy flooding, caused by clogged storm drains.

A neighbor of Hansford Place said she still can not believe what happened, but she is thankful everyone is okay.

The National Weather Service (NWS) and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are now conducting damage surveys across Central Mississippi.

If your home was damaged by the storms, report it using MEMA’s self-report tool on its website.