YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm battered much of the state on Wednesday, March 30, including Yazoo County bringing high winds and heavy rain.

“It was shaking my whole house. I was shaken on the inside from the experience of it,” said Angela Knight.

Angela Knight and Brenda Davis lives near Benton in Yazoo County and said they have never experienced anything like this storm before.

“I live in a mobile home. My house was literally shaking with my grandchildren and my husband said calm down and I was like, “no.” I was holding the wall like please don’t turn over… I saw it when it hit coming across this field where all the cows are. you could just see it. it was rain going sideways. and it was a cloud.”

“My grandson called and said it was coming near me, to get in the hall. and as soon as we got in the hall, it didn’t last very long but we could hear it hitting,” said Davis.

There are downed trees and power lines throughout the area and Entergy is reporting hundreds of power outages.

“I have a lot of tree damage, thankfully no house damage. I have no electricity.”

No injuries have been reported in Yazoo County at this time.