TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The National Weather Service is reporting storm damage in Tangipahoa Parish.

Two mobile homes and a service station were reportedly damaged when a line of storms made its way through the area.

That area of Tangipahoa Parish was under a tornado warning at that time.

BRPROUD.com reached out to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for information, but they haven’t responded.

We have a crew headed to Tangipahoa Parish and will have updates as they become available.

The entire Capital area is under a tornado watch until 11 p.m.