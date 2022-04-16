JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Severe thunderstorms led to multiple emergency calls in Jones County on Saturday, April 16.
The South Jones Volunteer Fire Department and the Ellisville Fire Department responded to a single-car accident on Interstate 59 southbound. The accident happened at the 84-mile marker.
The Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 3:30 p.m. on Willow Street. Crews said the home was almost completely engulfed in flames. The fire appeared to have started near a shed, then spread to the home. While working the fire, the crew experienced pea-sized hail. No one was home at the time of the fire.
Emergency crews also responded to downed trees and power lines. There was a second car crash during the storm, as well. Jones County fire officials said no injuries were reported.
Rustin, Glade, Powers and Sharon volunteer fire departments and Dixie Electric EPA also responded.