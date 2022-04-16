JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Severe thunderstorms led to multiple emergency calls in Jones County on Saturday, April 16.

The South Jones Volunteer Fire Department and the Ellisville Fire Department responded to a single-car accident on Interstate 59 southbound. The accident happened at the 84-mile marker.

The Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 3:30 p.m. on Willow Street. Crews said the home was almost completely engulfed in flames. The fire appeared to have started near a shed, then spread to the home. While working the fire, the crew experienced pea-sized hail. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Emergency crews also responded to downed trees and power lines. There was a second car crash during the storm, as well. Jones County fire officials said no injuries were reported.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council).

Rustin, Glade, Powers and Sharon volunteer fire departments and Dixie Electric EPA also responded.