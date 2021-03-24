Storm outbreak could spawn tornadoes in the South Thursday

ATLANTA (AP) — Another outbreak of severe storms will invade several southern states, brining the potential for strong tornadoes that stay on the ground for several miles, forecasters warn.

The greatest threat Thursday into Thursday evening will be focused on parts of Mississippi, Alabama and west Tennessee, The national Storm Prediction Center said. East Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana will also be at risk. Storms are also possible in Georgia and Kentucky.

The Storm Prediction Center expects the worst weather to be in a region that includes Jackson, Mississippi; and the Alabama cities of Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa.

You can download the free WJTV 12 News app to keep up with the latest in news and weather.