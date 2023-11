JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms on Monday, November 20 have caused damage in parts of Mississippi.

Trees were down on Emerald Mound Road and Greenwood Subdivision Road in Adams County.

In Madison County, authorities said trees have been removed from the roadways.

Storm Damage on Emerald Mound Road in Adams County on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Storm damage on Greenwood Subdivision Road in Adams County on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Storm damage on Greenwood Subdivision Road in Adams County on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.