A Mississippi highway has been damaged due to the recent storms. (Courtesy: MDOT)

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi highway has been damaged due to the recent storms.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said Highway 427 near Carthage experienced significant damage. The agency plans to have the highway repaired by next week.

A Mississippi highway has been damaged due to the recent storms. (Courtesy: MDOT)

A Mississippi highway has been damaged due to the recent storms. (Courtesy: MDOT)

In the meantime, officials said crews are working out logistics and alerting drivers to the hazard.