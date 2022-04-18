JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Easter Sunday storms led to a car crash and downed trees across Jones County.

Jones County Fire Council officials said the driver of a Ford F-150 was driving on Shady Grove-Moss Road when a tornado warning was issued for the area. The driver reported seeing a bright flash of light before driving into a downed tree in front of him. His truck ended up on top of the tree and caught on fire.

Fire officials said multiple emergency calls were made, including medical, traffic hazards and car crashes.