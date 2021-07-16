Storms cause flash flooding in Jackson-metro Friday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties until 6:30 p.m.
Two to three inches of rain have already fallen in some areas. There have been reports of flooding on Riverside Drive at Peachtree Street and Fortification Street at Farish Street.
During the storms, a woman hit a manhole on Meadowbrook Road in Jackson. A witness said the woman was okay, but she had a cut on her neck. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
A 12 News viewer sent videos of the flooding on Woodrow Wilson and North State Street in Jackson.
Another 12 News viewer sent video of flooding on High Street near the Mississippi Trademart in Jackson.