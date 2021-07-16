Storms cause flash flooding in Jackson-metro Friday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties until 6:30 p.m.

Two to three inches of rain have already fallen in some areas. There have been reports of flooding on Riverside Drive at Peachtree Street and Fortification Street at Farish Street.

FLOODING IN JACKSON‼️ A car is stuck on Riverside Dr. & Peachtree St. near Murrah High School. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/7KMsEb8MKV — Gary Burton JR (@GaryB_WJTV) July 16, 2021

During the storms, a woman hit a manhole on Meadowbrook Road in Jackson. A witness said the woman was okay, but she had a cut on her neck. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

BREAKING NEWS: A woman hit a man hole on Meadowbrook Road and her car went flying through the air. A witness tells me she saw the whole thing and came outside to check on her. She says the woman is okay but has a cut on her neck. pic.twitter.com/lFvaEdIcvx — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) July 16, 2021

A 12 News viewer sent videos of the flooding on Woodrow Wilson and North State Street in Jackson.

Courtesy: 12 News viewer

Courtesy: 12 News viewer

Another 12 News viewer sent video of flooding on High Street near the Mississippi Trademart in Jackson.