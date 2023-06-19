RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms ripped through parts of Central Mississippi Sunday evening into Monday morning, leaving behind a path of destruction.

In Rankin County, there were downed trees and powerlines. Some homes and businesses were also damaged.

“Sure it’s a lot of damage, but this is material things here,” said Dennis Owens, the owner of the Rainbow Childcare Center. “I believe in God, and no one got hurt down here, and that’s the main thing that there were no kids was at the daycare when the storm came through.”

One veteran said he has never experienced anything like this before.

“I only got scared because I had never been through a tornado before. I’ve been through hurricanes, but never a tornado because it just happens all of a sudden,” said Albert Cavalier, who lives in Rankin County.

On McCullough-McLin Road, a family said they’re glad to be alive.

“It’s a little disheartening when you sit around and look at it because, like I said, this is our family community. This is where we have our family reunions,” said Orlando McLin, who lives in Rankin County. “It’s a lot of history for us out here, but yeah. But the good Lord don’t make mistakes.”

Rankin County neighbors said that even though their overwhelmed by the damage, material items are replaceable. They’re relieved no one in the area lost their life in the storm.