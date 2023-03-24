SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians are without power after severe weather moved through the state on Friday, March 24.

According to PowerOutage.us, 11,462 people were without power as of 9:00 p.m. on Friday. The majority of the outages were reported by Entergy Mississippi with 9,413 outages.

The majority of the outages were reported in Sharkey and Humphreys counties.

State officials said a tornado hit Sharkey County on Friday causing likely damage in and around Anguilla and Rolling Fork.