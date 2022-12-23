JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight.

Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing at least 100 outages include Attala, Bolivar, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Panola, Pike, Rankin, Tallahatchie, Tate, Warren, Washington and Yalobusha.

A loss in power can be reported to Entergy through the company’s website.

Multiple warming shelters will be open overnight for Jackson neighbors. Items that may help those in need are available at Stewpot.

