JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through the Jackson-metro area late Sunday night.

The storms caused thousands of power outages in the capital city and surrounding areas.

Entergy Mississippi reported more than 23,000 power outages on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The following counties in the WJTV 12 News viewing area had the most outages, according to Entergy:

Attala County – 895

Hinds County – 7,856

Madison County – 3,648

Rankin County – 3,548

Simpson County – 1,103

Warren County – 2,099