JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of power outages have been reported in Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30 due to strong wind gusts.

According to PowerOutage.US, more than 7,000 outages have been reported in Mississippi. Entergy Mississippi reported almost 3,000 outages, and Southwest Mississippi EPA reported more than 2,000 outages.

Entergy customers can report outages by texting OUT to 36778 or by calling 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

The strong winds also caused a mobile home to overturn on U.S. 82 in Sunflower County.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.