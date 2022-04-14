JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are working with counties to assess damage from the Wednesday, April 13 storms.

Three injuries have been reported in Tippah County. Damage has been reported in 12 counties, so far. MEMA officials believe data may change as damage assessments continue.

The following counties reported damage:

Bolivar

Desoto

Humphreys

Lauderdale

Leflore

Noxubee

Rankin

Scott

Smith

Sunflower

Tippah

Warren

Mississippians can self-report damage to MEMA here. The MEMA Call Center is open for severe weather resources. The Call Center can be reached at 1-800-445-6362 during the following hours of operation: