JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson confirmed three tornadoes touched ground in Mississippi during the Thursday, February 16 storms.

According to the NWS, the first tornado hit Lincoln County at 11:16 a.m. just west of Heucks Retreat Road. A home and a mobile home suffered roof damage. Another mobile home was destroyed after it rolled. The tornado ended about two minutes later at 11:18 a.m.

Another tornado touched down in Smith County at 1:23 p.m. just south of County Road 50. NWS officials said this tornado destroyed a chicken house. It ended one minute later at 1:24 p.m.

The third tornado hit Jefferson Davis County at 2:25 p.m. just west of Bassfield Cemetery Road. According to NWS officials, it caused damage to a tin roof on an outbuilding, blew shingles off a home and destroyed a shed. The tornado ended one minute later at 2:26 p.m.

NWS officials said additional tornado surveys aren’t expected at this time.