JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A record number of tornadoes hit Mississippi during the two severe storms in March.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Jackson confirms 27 tornadoes hit Mississippi during the weather event on Tuesday, March 22. Additionally, 20 tornadoes have been reported so far from the weather event on Wednesday, March 30.

A total of 47 tornadoes hit Mississippi in March 2022. This breaks the previous record of tornadoes in the month of March. In March 1976, that record was 21.