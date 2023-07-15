JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors in Louin are still working to clean up the damage left behind by an EF-3 tornado.

The storm, which hit the community in June, destroyed 14 homes and damaged dozens of other buildings.

Residents said they’ve received an outpouring of help from across the state. Most of the large trees and piles of debris have been removed, but the rebuilding process has been slow.

“They have really come in and moved stuff promptly and safely. We can see a lot of progress being made, and people are still coming down and donating their time to help us get situated,” said Rachael Johnson, who lives in Louin.

On Friday, leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced they requested additional damage assessments following the June 18-19 severe weather and tornadoes.

After assessing damage in Jackson and Jasper Counties, FEMA found the state has not met its damage threshold of $5.2 million in order to request a federal disaster declaration. The two counties’ public infrastructure damage amount was $4.1 million in eligible costs.

Currently, FEMA is assessing public infrastructure damage in 14 additional counties: Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, and Wayne. These 14 counties are not being assessed for individual assistance, only public assistance.

“Our goal is to build the strongest case possible so that we will get a “Yes” when we request federal assistance. We are not there yet, but we hope to meet our threshold with those additional damage numbers. Citizens are frustrated and looking for help, but recovery is always a long process. MEMA is doing everything it can to build a case for those impacted citizens who need assistance,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

Currently, FEMA Assistance is not available for Jackson and Jasper County residents.

The state’s original deadline to request a disaster declaration was July 20th. MEMA requested a time extension of two additional weeks to request federal assistance.